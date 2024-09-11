Motorcyclist sadly dies following A370 collision

A man has sadly died following a collision near Weston-super-Mare yesterday evening (Tuesday 10 September).

Officers were called to the A370 in Hewish at around 10.20pm following a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Sadly, despite the efforts of officers and paramedics on the scene, an 18-year-old man died. His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. They will be offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The road was closed overnight into this morning between the M5 Junction 21 roundabout to Congresbury. The road was reopened at around 10.30am.

We are asking motorists to seek alternative routes and to allow for extra time when planning their journey.

If you were in the area and witnessed anything, or have any relevant footage and have not yet spoken with police, please call 101 and quote reference 5224239468.