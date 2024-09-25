Murder charges after Yeovil man’s disappearance

Four men have been charged with murder by police investigating the disappearance of 37-year-old Michael Wheeler from Yeovil.

Michael hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday 24 August. Concerns for his welfare were raised on Monday 16 September.

A number of police searches and other enquiries led officers to fear that he may have come to serious harm, leading to a public appeal to trace him. He has not yet been found.

David Garland, 39, and Jack Rance, 28, both of no fixed abode, are charged with murder along with Mark Roberts, 38, and Reuben Clare, 18, both of Yeovil.

They appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 25 September, and were all remanded in custody pending a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 27 September.

This is devastating news for Michael’s family and specialist officers are supporting them.

​Another man who was arrested last week has been re-arrested today, Wednesday, while a man arrested on Monday is currently on police bail. A woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is also on police bail, and the investigation continues.

Michael Wheeler

Enquiries to find Michael Wheeler continue and we still want to hear from anyone with information.

We would like to remind people of the importance of not publishing any commentary or material, including images or footage, that could impact on or prejudice these live legal proceedings.