Over 1,000 zombie-style knives and machetes handed to police in surrender campaign 

A national surrender campaign launched by the Home Office has led to over 1,000 zombie-style knives and machetes being handed in to Avon and Somerset Police.

The campaign took place ahead of a ban on these weapons which came into effect today (Tuesday 24 September).

The ban makes it illegal to possess, sell, or manufacture zombie-style knives and machetes. These items, characterised by blades longer than eight inches and often serrated, are being added to the list of prohibited weapons under the Criminal Justice Act 1988. Anyone caught with these weapons could face prosecution.

To help the public comply with the new law, the Home Office set up a surrender and compensation scheme, allowing people to safely hand over the weapons at local police stations.

Avon and Somerset Police had 15 surrender sites across the region and received over 1,000 weapons.

Chief Inspector Mike Vass commented: “We’re pleased to see so many people handing in these dangerous weapons. One business in particular surrendered a large number, preventing them from potentially falling into the wrong hands and causing harm.

“We shouldn’t be seeing these types of weapons in the hands of young people in our communities, we are committed to ensuring anyone in possession of these either face the appropriate prosecutions or know how and where to safely surrender them as soon as possible.”

Anyone who owns a zombie-style knife or machete is urged to hand it in now. Surrender bins are available year-round at several police stations and public locations.

Carrying a knife does not make you safer – it increases the likelihood of injury. For more information on where to safely surrender weapons and to learn about staying safe from knife crime, visit: Protect yourself and others from knife crime | Avon and Somerset Police

If you are concerned or suspect someone may be carrying a knife, you can:

Get advice from Fearless.org

Report it anonymously via Crimestoppers