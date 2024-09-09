Prolific bike thief and shoplifter handed CBO

A prolific Bristol bike thief and shoplifter has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Gokhan Ozer, of Knowle in Bristol, was given the order on 29 August at Bristol Magistrates’ Court when he was sentenced for multiple bike thefts, shop thefts and other offences committed in Bristol.

The 29-year-old is now banned from riding – or being in possession of – any bike which he does not own and also from entering Imperial Retail Park.

Any breach of the Criminal Behaviour Order could result in him being given a five-year prison sentence.