Teenager sentenced after Bristol disorder
A 15-year-old has been sentenced for throwing beer barrels at a police car during the disorder in Bristol last month.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, threw two metal barrels at a police vehicle and was also seen on footage pushing members of the public and aggressively gesticulating towards police officers.
He pleaded guilty to violent disorder last month and was handed a 12-month referral order when he appeared at Bristol Youth Court earlier today.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “This boy’s behaviour was reckless and completely unacceptable and it is right that he was sentenced in court today.
“He is the 25th person to be sentenced for their involvement in last month’s disorder and a total of 51 people have been arrested and 40 have been charged.”
Detectives have released images of a number of people they want to speak to as part of their investigation. They can be found at this link, along with information on how to provide information: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/