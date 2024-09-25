Teenager sentenced after Bristol disorder

A 15-year-old has been sentenced for throwing beer barrels at a police car during the disorder in Bristol last month.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, threw two metal barrels at a police vehicle and was also seen on footage pushing members of the public and aggressively gesticulating towards police officers.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder last month and was handed a 12-month referral order when he appeared at Bristol Youth Court earlier today.