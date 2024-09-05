Third arrest after man racially abused and car set alight in Weston-super-Mare

A third arrest has been made as we continue to investigate incidents in which a man was racially abused and assaulted and a car set on fire in Weston-super-Mare.

The arrest of a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of common assault and arson follows the arrests of a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman earlier this week.

All three arrests follow the incidents on Monday which saw officers called to reports of an altercation in Dunster Crescent at 7.01pm before a second call was received at 10.29pm after a person was seen throwing an object at a parked car which then caught on fire. They have all since been released on police bail.