Third arrest after man racially abused and car set alight in Weston-super-Mare
A third arrest has been made as we continue to investigate incidents in which a man was racially abused and assaulted and a car set on fire in Weston-super-Mare.
The arrest of a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of common assault and arson follows the arrests of a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman earlier this week.
All three arrests follow the incidents on Monday which saw officers called to reports of an altercation in Dunster Crescent at 7.01pm before a second call was received at 10.29pm after a person was seen throwing an object at a parked car which then caught on fire. They have all since been released on police bail.
Chief Inspector Jonathan Murray said: “We continue to keep the victim updated and supported as our investigation progresses.
“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything – or have any footage – which could help our investigation, please contact us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224232129, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.