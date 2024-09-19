Three more charged with committing violent disorder in Bristol

Three more men have been charged with committing violent disorder in Bristol on 3 August.

Joshua Sarkozi, 25, of Shirehampton, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 18 September). He pleaded guilty and was remanded into custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court next Thursday (26 September).

Two other men Joeseph Saunders, 41, of Exeter, and Paul Marks, 67, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, are due to make their first appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 October.

In addition, a 25-year-old man from Cornwall has been issued with a conditional caution after he admitted failing to remove a face covering when required to by a constable.

Officers were granted enhanced stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act prior to the demonstration which the disorder happened at.

Under section 60AA of the act, officers could request individuals to remove any face coverings if they believed someone was trying to hide their identity.

Fifty one people have now been arrested in connection with the disorder with 40 of those charged with offences.

Of those charged, twenty two people have now been sentenced at court.