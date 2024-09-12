Two men jailed for role in Bristol disorder

Two men have today been jailed for a combined four years for their involvement in the violent disorder in Bristol last month.

Lee Gilpin, 43, and Michael Tarling, 42, both of Stoke Gifford, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today having been part of groups which used or threatened violence and caused others to fear for their safety during the disorder on 3 August.

They are the 18th and 19th people to be sentenced for their involvement in the 3 August disorder. A total of 50 people have been arrested and 37 have been charged as part of the subsequent police investigation.

Gilpin threw a concrete parasol stand at the windscreen of a police vehicle and verbally abused and assaulted members of the public and police officers outside the Mercure Hotel. He also kicked a police officer’s bike

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Footage of Lee Gilpin

Tarling was identified as part of the group in various locations during the 3 August disorder.

In Castle Park he was seen throwing an object at police officers and later threw kicks and punches at another man on Redcliffe Way before again throwing an object into a crowd of people.

The court heard he had made racial comments and was gesturing towards police officers and counter protesters. He was also jailed for two years.

Footage of Michael Tarling