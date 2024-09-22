Witness appeal after vehicles damaged in Bath

An investigation is being carried out after tyres on a large number of vehicles were damaged in Bath.

We understand the damage was caused to vehicles parked in Bloomfield Road at some point between 11.30pm on Friday 20 September and 7am the following morning.

Police attended the area yesterday (Saturday 21 September) to carry out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224249302.