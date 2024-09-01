Witnesses sought after serious injury collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or other footage after a serious injury collision on the A30 near Cricket St Thomas, Chard.

Officers were called at about 11pm on Saturday 31 August to the single-vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta and trees at the junction of the A30 with the B3167 Roman Road.

A man, the driver and sole occupant of the car, has gone to hospital where he remains with injuries currently described as potentially life-threatening. His next of kin are aware.

The road was closed overnight for collision investigation and recovery of the vehicle, and reopened by 9am on Sunday 1 September.

The vehicle was being driven westwards towards Chard in the moments before the collision.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any footage which could help.