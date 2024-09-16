Witnesses sought after woman sexually harassed in Burnham-on-Sea

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man sexually harassed a woman in Burnham-on-Sea.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Friday 16 August behind the properties on Marine Drive, near to Willis Court.

The man is described as Asian, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, with a distinctive mole on his face and dark hair. He had some facial hair but not a full beard.

He wore a dark blue top, possibly a polo shirt.

He drove a small dark-coloured Hyundai which is believed to be an older model and which had a car seat for a young child on the back seat, on the driver’s side.

If you saw what happened, recognise the description of the man, or of his vehicle, please get in touch.

We’ve not had any other reports of this kind of behaviour in the area and so thankfully, it appears to be an isolated incident.