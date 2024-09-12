Witnesses sought over injury collision – Taunton

Two people have gone to hospital following a serious injury collision which has closed Thurlbear Road near Taunton.

It was reported to police just before 1.20pm on Thursday 12 September.

A silver Ford Fiesta travelling towards Taunton was involved in a collision with a dark-coloured Volkswagen Tiguan travelling in the opposite direction.

A man from the Fiesta has been airlifted to hospital with injuries currently described as potentially life-threatening. His next of kin are aware.

A woman from the Tiguan has gone to hospital by land ambulance with injuries not currently believed to be either life-threatening or life-changing. Her family are also aware.

The road is closed between the junction with Broughton Lane, at Orchard Barns, and Netherclay Lane, for an examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.

Officers are keen to hear from a witness who may have dashcam footage but who was unable to remain at the scene.

If you who saw or have footage of the collision or of either vehicle in the moments beforehand please contact us.