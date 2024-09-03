Woman admits assaults on public and police

A woman has been remanded in custody pending sentencing after admitting assaulting members of the public and emergency workers in Taunton.

Officers responded to a report of a driver being assaulted in Castle Green, Taunton, at about 9.30pm on Tuesday 27 August. A woman turning her car was grabbed by the hair, punched and scratched after asking people to move out of the road.

At about 10.15pm a woman working in a nearby restaurant was also assaulted, being knocked to the ground and punched, suffering cuts and bruises.

Officers arrested a woman at about 10.40pm.

Michelle Wyeth, 46, of Bude, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 August and admitted two counts of assault by beating and four counts of assaulting emergency workers by spitting and kicking.

She is due to be sentenced on 25 September.