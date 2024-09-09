Woman in court after being charged with class A drug offences – Bridgwater

A 40-year-old woman has been charged after officers seized a significant quantity of heroin and crack cocaine in Bridgwater.

Officers attended Blake Gardens at just after midday on Friday (September 6) due to concerns raised by CCTV operators.

As a result, a woman was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Jennifer Briggs, of Quantock Road, Bridgwater, appeared before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 7), following which she was released on bail until the next hearing on Monday 7 October.