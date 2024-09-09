Woman in court after being charged with class A drug offences – Bridgwater
A 40-year-old woman has been charged after officers seized a significant quantity of heroin and crack cocaine in Bridgwater.
Officers attended Blake Gardens at just after midday on Friday (September 6) due to concerns raised by CCTV operators.
As a result, a woman was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
Jennifer Briggs, of Quantock Road, Bridgwater, appeared before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 7), following which she was released on bail until the next hearing on Monday 7 October.
Insp Sarah Knight said: “We remain committed to tackling the issues which cause the most concern in our communities, so we’d ask the public to keep working with us to provide information on any incidents of drug crime or anti-social behaviour in their area.”
We welcome information on drug crime. Talk to your neighbourhood team, report using our online form or call 101.
If you don’t want to talk to the police directly, ring Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.