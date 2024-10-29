Appeal to locate victim of assault

Officers are hoping to identify a victim of an assault following a third-party report.

We received a call from a witness who saw a female being assaulted by a male in Old Pit Road, in Midsomer Norton, at around 1.15pm on Thursday 24 October.

Officers are looking to reach out to the woman and provide support as well as take a statement from her to aid their enquiries.

The suspect is described as a being 16-18 years old, Black, of medium build, around 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a grey puffer-style jacket and joggers.

If you have any information, or are in fact the victim of this incident, we urge you to contact police as soon as possible.