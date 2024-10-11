Appeal after man suffers serious injuries in Chard

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries in Chard yesterday afternoon (10 October).

We were called at 4.09pm to the Boden Street car park following a report of an altercation between two men. The other man involved is believed to have left the area in a white Volkswagen saloon car.

Police attended alongside the ambulance service and a man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment of injuries which are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday evening. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Nick Riley said: “This was a shocking incident and left the victim with significant injuries, however we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public. “I would urge anyone who saw what happened or who might have dashcam or CCTV footage which recorded the incident or a white Volkswagen in the area at the time to contact us.”

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.