Appeal after tool stolen from van

We are appealing for witnesses and CCTV after a van was broken into in Midsomer Norton.

On Tuesday 1 October between 8-9pm, a vehicle in Ivy Walk was broken into and a power tool, a Makita power drill, was stolen.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any relevant footage covering the area to get in touch, especially anyone who may have seen men walking around in dark clothing and in a white vehicle looking suspicious.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5224259245.