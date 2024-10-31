Arrests made after tool thefts in West Somerset
Two women have been arrested in connection with tool thefts in West Somerset.
We received a call from a man in Minehead at about 3.20am on Thursday 24 October that he had disturbed two people he believed were trying to break into a vehicle.
The two individuals fled the scene in a white car, but the witness was able to provide us with a description of the vehicle and a partial registration number.
Subsequent enquiries were carried out and we stopped a vehicle matching the description given on the A358 approaching Williton approximately 30 minutes after the initial call. When officers opened the boot of the car, they found a large number of power tools.
We believe the power told belong to a number of victims across the West Somerset area in crimes committed overnight between Minehead and Bishops Lydeard on 23-24 October. We have recorded the serial numbers of the tools recovered and are attempting to reunite them with their rightful owners.
Two women inside the car, who are both in their 20s, were arrested. They have been released on bail while our enquiries continue.
Anyone who witnessed the thefts, or believes the tools may belong to them, is asked to contact us online or on 101 providing reference number 5224280222.
