Arrests made during police response to unlicensed music event in Bristol

Arrests have been made and sound equipment seized during a policing operation stood up to respond to an unlicensed music event in Bristol.

We began receiving calls from members of the public at approximately 11.15pm reporting a number of people accessing a disused building near Winterstoke Road.

On arrival, officers found entry had been forced to the site and hundreds of people present. We estimate there were up to 600-1,000 people present at its peak.

Attending officers attempted to engage with those individuals on site to seek to bring it to a safe conclusion, while also trying to prevent more people entering the building.

The music was switched off by those inside at 10am, when there was an estimated 100-150 people still present. The site was subsequently cleared.

Officers stopped two vehicles leaving the area and seized the sound equipment onboard. We have arrested two people at this time on suspicion of public nuisance offences.

Inspector Gareth Pike said: “Residents living close by are understandably angry by the disturbance this unlicensed music event has caused. We’re sorry for the impact it has had on them and we share their frustrations.

“A significant policing operation was stood up with specialist teams deployed, including utilising officers giving up their rest days. We also sought assistance from neighbouring forces through a mutual aid request, although they were not ultimately required after the music was turned off.”

Insp Pike added: “Public safety always must be our priority when responding to such incidents, especially given the potential danger and risk that occurs when you have a very large number of people in a confined space that is not designed to accommodate them.

“The individuals who chose to organise this event have acted in a wholly irresponsible manner and shown a total disregard to other members of the public.

“Officers have also faced unacceptable hostility with items, including bottles, being thrown at them, which is truly disgraceful.

“No police service has a limitless supply of resources. Every officer who has been deployed to Winterstoke Road today is an officer who could have been helping a victim of crime but couldn’t do so because of the selfish actions of those who organised and attended this event.

“Nevertheless, through hard work across the organisation, we have sought to provide victims with the level of service they should expect and deserve from the police, even though we were having to deal with this incident at the same time.

“We have been gathering evidence during our response to this incident to help us identify those who have committed offences and we will look to take appropriate action against those involved.

“We will also speak with the building owner to provide extra security advice to help prevent further such incidents from occurring in the future so as to protect local residents.”