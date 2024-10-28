Burglar who swam through lake to evade capture jailed

A burglar has been jailed after he attempted to evade police by swimming to an island.

Chad Lambert, 35, of Cobourg Road, Bristol, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison on Monday 21 October after he admitted to aggravated burglary.

Bristol Magistrates’ Court heard how, on Saturday 19 October at around 1pm, Lambert had entered a shop on Averay Road, Bristol, acting suspiciously.

When he was challenged by staff, he smashed a window to get behind the counter, picked up a bottle of wine and took the contents of the till.

Lambert ran into Eastville Park, off Fishponds Road, where he discarded clothing and a bag before he ran into the lake and swam to the small island in the middle of the lake.

Infrared of Lambert hiding from police in a tree.

Officers chased after Lambert on foot and followed him to the lake. The drone unit was deployed to assist the officers, using the drone to follow Lambert’s movements on the island in the foliage and directing them to his location.

With assistance from Avon Fire and Rescue Service, who provided a boat, the officers were able to reach the island and arrest Lambert.

He was later charged and put before a court where he pleaded guilty.

Along with his jail sentence, he was ordered to pay £154 in compensation.