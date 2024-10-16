CCTV appeal following burglary near Bath

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify several people officers wish to speak with following a burglary near Bath.

At around 5.20am on Thursday 8 August, damage was caused to the main entrance of a shop in Twerton’s High Street.

Four unknown men entered the store and stole items from the shop and made off from the scene.

Officers believe the people pictured may have information about the incident which could aid their enquiries.

One of them is described as white, of slim build, approximately 30-40 years old. He is shown wearing a puffer-style jacket, a light-colour bucket hat, jeans and trainers.

The other men (from left to right) are shown wearing two-toned trainers, light-coloured trousers and a black jacket; a white man wearing white trainers, light-coloured trousers, and a black jacket; the third man is wearing black trousers, a light-coloured jacket, and black trainers with white soles.

We appreciate the second image is not the clearest but we are hoping someone may recognise the clothes or the posture of individuals pictured.

If you recognise the men pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please contact us.