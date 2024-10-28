CCTV appeal in connection with bank card fraud investigation – Bath

We are investigating a suspected case of fraud by false representation after lost bank cards were used in transactions in Bath.

A mobile phone case, belonging to a woman in her 60s, was lost in the Oldfield Park area on Thursday 26 September. She kept a number of bank cards inside the case.

A couple of days later she reported the matter to the police after a bank statement showed subsequent transactions had been made from her account at businesses in the Moorland Road area. We are carrying out enquiries to establish if someone has found the bank cards and then fraudulently used them to pay for goods.

We have carried out CCTV enquiries and are releasing an image of a man who we hope the public can help us identify as we want to speak with him to establish if he has any information that could help our investigation.

He is described as male, Asian, of medium build and has a distinctive shaved parting to his hair.

Anyone who can help us identify this man, or has any other relevant information, is asked to contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5224256258.