CCTV images issued in shoplifting investigation – Bristol
We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we want to speak to in connection with a series of thefts at a store in Bristol.
We’re investigating a number of incidents at Holland & Barrett in Broadmead, in which thousands of pounds worth of products have been stolen.
The thefts have happened between the end of July and mid-September.
The man in the images is described as white, in his thirties or forties, of slim build, with short dark hair and a short beard.
If you recognise him, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224198927, or complete our online appeals form.