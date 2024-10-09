CCTV images issued in shoplifting investigation – Bristol

We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we want to speak to in connection with a series of thefts at a store in Bristol.

We’re investigating a number of incidents at Holland & Barrett in Broadmead, in which thousands of pounds worth of products have been stolen.

The thefts have happened between the end of July and mid-September.

The man in the images is described as white, in his thirties or forties, of slim build, with short dark hair and a short beard.

If you recognise him, please contact us.