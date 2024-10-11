CCTV released after bank cards stolen in Nailsea

Officers investigating the theft of items from a parked car in Nailsea have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.

Over the night of Wednesday 2 October and Thursday 3 October, sunglasses and bank cards were taken from a car parked in Barns Close.

At approximately 3am on 3 October, attempts were then made at two shops in Bristol to buy items using the cards.

The man officers want to speak to in connection with this incident is described as white, aged in his 40s and as wearing a grey Under Armour baseball cap, black hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers at the time.

If you know who this man is or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.