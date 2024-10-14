Charity box stolen in burglary at sports club in Minehead

We’re investigating a burglary at a sports club in Minehead in which a charity collection box was stolen.

The break-in happened at Minehead Barbarians Rugby Football Club in Ellicombe Lane at about 6.15am on Tuesday 7 October.

An orange boat-shaped collection box, for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, was stolen.

One offender is described as being of large build and dressed all in black with a balaclava on, while the second was of slim build, dressed in the same type of clothing.

If you saw two men acting suspiciously in the area of the sports club last Tuesday morning, or have information on where this distinctive collection box is, please contact us.