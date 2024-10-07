Dashcam and witnesses sought after fatal collision on M32

We can confirm a man sadly died in a collision on the M32 yesterday (Sunday 6 October).

We were called at approximately 10.15am to a single-vehicle collision at the junction 1 exit slip road, where a grey Citroen C4 left the northbound carriageway.

One of the occupants, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

A second man, who is also in his 30s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He remains in custody having been discharged from hospital.

We believe there were a number of motorists in the area at the time of the collision and we’d ask any witnesses, or drivers with dashcam, who have not yet contacted police to please call 101 or use the online form quoting reference number 5224263220.