Drugs warrant leads to arrest in Bath

A man has been arrested following a warrant being carried out in Bath city centre this morning (Wednesday 2 October).

The Bath and North East Somerset Neighbourhood Policing Teams took proactive action based on intelligence received and gathered on suspected illegal drug supply.

The 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing and being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class B drug and possession of a prohibited weapon (zombie-style knife). He remains in custody.

A number of items were seized from a property in the Victoria Bridge Road area including a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis, weapons and equipment associated with drugs supply.

Police spent time engaging with communities in the area following the operation and providing reassurance.

Nobody should have to endure criminality in their community, and we’d encourage anyone with information about drug supply to please report it on 101 or online. That information can then be used to plan proactive policing operations, such as the one conducted today.