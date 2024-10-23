Former officer barred from policing for sending and failing to challenge “abhorrent” messages

A former police officer who shared and failed to challenge highly offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp messages has been barred from policing and other law enforcement agencies following a misconduct hearing.

Benjamin Kirk, who joined Avon and Somerset Police in October 2020 as a student officer after transferring from another force, was found to have committed gross misconduct following a hearing held in front of a panel, led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair.

The hearing followed an investigation carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into a WhatsApp group involving officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, where Mr Kirk had served prior to joining Avon and Somerset Police.

We’ve been unable to publish the outcome of the hearing, which was held in August, until a hearing for the other former Civil Nuclear Constabulary officers had concluded.

Mr Kirk was part of a WhatsApp group in which offensive and derogatory content was shared, including racist, misogynistic and ableist content. The messages were sent between June 2020 and February 2021.

Mr Kirk, who was suspended in October 2022, sent offensive racist messages and failed to challenge or report any of the messages sent by others.

The hearing panel ruled his actions had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour including Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Challenging and Reporting Improper Behaviour, Equality and Diversity and Conduct.