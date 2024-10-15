Indefinite hospital for prisoner who killed cellmate

A man who killed a fellow prisoner has received an indefinite hospital order after being convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Michael Harkin attacked and killed his 38-year-old cellmate Dan Childs at HMP Bristol in June 2023.

A jury in July this year, having heard evidence from medical experts during the course of the 16-day trial, found Harkin not guilty of murder following a direction by the judge. But they did convict Harkin of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Harkin was also found guilty of wounding a second prisoner.

The 35-year-old was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 11 October.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge, speaking on Harkin’s conviction, said our thoughts are with Mr Childs’ family who had their ‘much-loved son, brother and uncle taken away from them’.