Key witnesses sought following serious sexual assault

We are releasing CCTV in the hope of identifying possible key witnesses to a serious sexual assault in Taunton.

Detectives are investigating after a woman was beckoned over to a vehicle in South Street, Taunton, by two unknown men at around 12.15am on Thursday 8 August.

The men forced the victim into the vehicle, where she was raped.

The woman was able to escape and approached a dog walker to ask for directions home. The dog walker is described as white, with blonde hair, and walking a black dog.

Officers are keen to speak with the four people shown in the images above and the clips below, as we believe they may have important information to help our investigation.

A woman walking a medium-sized dog with a fluorescent harness and a man wearing shorts

A man carrying a large rucksack and a woman walking a small dog

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are supporting the victim through the investigation.

The suspects are both described by the victim as being of mixed heritage, approximately 6ft tall and in their late 30s.

One man was described as being of large build, with black hair and a moustache. He was wearing a red polo and had a tattoo on the back of his neck and was wearing a silver chain. The second suspect is described as being of slim build, with black hair. He had several piercings and no facial hair.

They were thought to be driving a small, dark car.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jonathan Eamer said: “We understand this can be a very alarming and distressing incident in the local community but we believe this to be an isolated incident with no further reports of this nature.

“We are supporting the victim during this time and commend her for her bravery in coming forward.

“We are appealing for the woman who came to the victim’s aid to come forward. We are also asking anyone who was driving or lives in South Street, Taunton, who may have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to get in touch as soon as possible.”

If you can aid our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5224207440.