Man arrested after altercation in Glastonbury

A man has been arrested following an incident in Glastonbury.

Officers were called to Beckery Old Road just before 5.30pm on Sunday 13 October to reports of an altercation between a group of men.

Attending officers were supported by specialist firearms units and the National Police Air Service helicopter.

Three men are understood to have sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a blunt object and taken to hospital. One of them remains in hospital with what is considered to be a potentially serious head injury. The other two sustained injuries that are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Chief Inspector Andy Pritchard said: “A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray yesterday evening. He remains in custody and will be interviewed by detectives investigating this incident.

“We are aware there has been some inaccurate speculation about this incident and the nature of the injuries, and hope this update helps people to understand what happened and the latest status of our inquiries.

“We wish to reassure the public we believed this to be an isolated incident. However, the local neighbourhood teams will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming days to provide additional reassurance.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information which could help the police investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5224270182.