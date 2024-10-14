Man arrested in connection with graffiti tagging incidents in Bath

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage as part of an investigation into graffiti tagging in Bath.

The arrest relates to incidents in which the tag ‘Jenga’ has been sprayed onto buildings in several locations, including Walcot Street, Bath Street and Guinea Lane.

A member of the public called police to say a man was spraying a building on Upper Bristol Road last month. Officers attended and following a short foot-chase, a man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

The man has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please contact us.