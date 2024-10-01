Man charged after Bristol disorder
A 33-year-old man is due in court today after he was charged by detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol in August.
Jack Nicholls, of Wells, was charged with violent disorder last night and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.
A total of 52 people have been arrested following the disorder on Saturday 3 August and 43 have been charged.
Images of a number of people detectives want to speak to as part of their investigation have been released. They can be found at this link, along with information on how to provide information: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/