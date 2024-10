A man is due in court this week after being charged with an assault offence against a dog walker in Bath.

Nathan Clarke, 42, is charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent against a man in his 60s in a park, off Englishcombe Lane, on 3 July 2023.

Clarke, from Tottenham in London, is due to appear before Bath Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 24 October).