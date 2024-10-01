Man due to appear in court on assault and animal cruelty charges

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in court after being charged with assaulting a woman and for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

Alex Thomas, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of assault by beating in relation to an incident in Weston-super-Mare on Monday 27 May.

The second charge, allegedly committed on the same day, relates to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog. The dog, which was 12 weeks old, died after falling from height. Thomas is due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 1 October).