Man jailed for 12 years following Counter Terrorism Policing South East investigation

*** Issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South East ***

A man who encouraged terrorism and espoused extreme right-wing views has today (Thursday 24 October) been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), supported by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South West, Gabriel Budasz, of Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to an extended sentence comprising of 12 years’ imprisonment and three years on licence.



Budasz will also be subject to a Part 4 Terrorism Notification Order following his release from prison.

Following a trial at the same court, which concluded on 8 August, the 24-year-old was found guilty of:

Four counts of encouraging terrorism contrary to section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act 2006;

One count of dissemination of a terrorist publication contrary to section 2(1) and 2(2)(e) Terrorism Act 2006;

One count of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety contrary to section 1(1)(b) of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Budasz had already pleaded guilty during a hearing at the Old Bailey on 22 December 2023 to six counts of possession of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000. These offences related to the possession of a video and documents discovered during a search of Budasz’s home in August 2023. Various items of an extreme right-wing nature including books, masks and memorabilia were seized, along with a 3D printed firearm, Budasz’s mobile and computer devices.

From examining the devices, officers uncovered that on 31 May 2023 Budasz had sent a video relating to the making of an explosive and an improvised explosive device, electronically on Telegram. On 11 December 2022, he had sent messages of a grossly offensive nature. He had also published statements online which encouraged terrorism.

Head of CTPSE, Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, said: “Budasz spread hateful content online including racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic statements. He would have known how harmful spreading his extreme right-wing views would be.

“A video he sent online contained step-by-step instructions on how to make a viable bomb with readily available household items and had been extracted by Budasz from a longer video found online showing the mutilation and torture of a person.

“He had also used a 3D printer to print parts of a 3D gun and had been having conversations about how a viable gun could be manufactured.

“Budasz tried to explain away the material he posted online by claiming that it was ‘comedy’. He attempted to hide his true identity with the use of props, including Nazi and other extreme right-wing paraphernalia. He did this while he made some of his most harmful and offensive statements; however the jury saw through this defence and instead convicted him of serious terrorism offences.

“The kind of content Budasz made available online stirs up dangerous and extreme right-wing ideologies among those who access it, with all sorts of harm to communities in this country. His sentencing will now prevent him from spreading this hate online, and we will continue our work to deal with others who would do the same.”

If you have any concerns about someone you know expressing extreme views or hatred, you can report them to your local force by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency or you can visit the ACT early website. Action counters terrorism. Reporting can save lives.