Man jailed for 18 years after attempted murder of teenager in Bristol city centre

A man has been jailed for 18 years after being convicted of the attempted murder of a teenager in Bristol earlier this year.

Joel Binnings, 20, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 11 October) after stabbing a 16-year-old boy in McDonald’s, in The Horsefair, on Thursday 8 February.

The victim, who we have chosen not to identify, spent almost four months in hospital following the attack and sustained serious injuries, some of which are life-changing.

Treatment provided by emergency services and members of the public at the scene, along with medics at Southmead Hospital, helped to save his life.

The victim’s parents prepared statements for the court to explain how the attack had impacted on their son and family.

His mother said: “The night of 8 February was the worst night of my life.

“I got a call that my son had been stabbed. Going to the hospital I had no idea of how serious a condition he was in. When I got to the hospital he was in surgery and I was told the severity of his injuries. Words cannot express how I felt when hearing what was happening to him.

“I was at the hospital for days, not going home, afraid to leave him. I didn’t, couldn’t, go to work for several weeks. How could I when he was continually having to fight to stay alive?”

She said she feels ‘physically sick’ just thinking back to what happened to her son and the constant pain he has been enduring for months.

She added Binnings had put her family through ‘hell’ and described what he did as ‘unforgivable’.

The victim’s father said: “When I received the phone call that my son had been seriously stabbed at McDonald’s in Bristol, my heart was broken.

“I had no idea what to expect on arrival at the hospital. Seeing my son in intensive care, attached to life support machines, was frightening. They told me they could not promise that the bleeding would stop.

“I got on my knees and prayed. I couldn’t sleep, eat, go to work, nothing. Seeing my son out of hospital is a blessing, however his life has changed forever.”

The victim’s siblings also described 8 February as the ‘most painful and traumatic day of our lives’.

Binnings, of Fishponds, denied one count of attempted murder but was found guilty by a jury following a four-day trial last month.

Jurors came to the verdict after watching CCTV of the incident and hearing from witnesses who were in the fast food restaurant at the time.

In the CCTV, the victim could be seen trying to run away from Binnings and holding his hands up in defence.

After the attack, Binnings ran out and despite being chased by a police officer who happened to be patrolling the city centre at the time, was able to flee the area. Detectives quickly identified him as the offender, and he was arrested a few days later.

Several members of the public went to his victim’s aid, including an off-duty nurse, before more officers and the ambulance service arrived.