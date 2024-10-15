Man jailed for 28 months for role in Bristol disorder

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for 28 months for throwing objects at police officers, and a beer keg at a police vehicle, during August’s disorder in Bristol.

Jack Nichols, of Wells, pleaded guilty to violent disorder for his actions on Saturday 3 August and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (15 October).

CCTV and police officer body-worn video footage showed Nichols as part of the group at various points in Castle Park, on Bristol Bridge and at Redcliffe Roundabout.

He is seen throwing objects towards police officers with one hitting a police dog handler before later throwing a metal beer keg at a police vehicle.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “Like too many people on that day, Nichols chose to behave in a way that was completely unacceptable. “And as many others already have, he has now received a prison sentence.”

He is the 33rd person to be sentenced following the disorder on Saturday 3 August.