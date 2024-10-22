Man jailed for role in Bristol disorder

A man has been jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Abdinasir Hussein threw missiles in Redcliffe Way during the disorder in Bristol on 3 August.

The 24-year-old, from Fishponds, attended Castle Park and was stood among the counter-protesters before later being seen on CCTV in Redcliffe Way.

Hussein pleaded guilty to violent disorder after having been seen to throw a missile on two occasions towards protesters in the Redcliffe Way area. He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (22 October).

Judge Edward Burgess said that by throwing these objects, Hussein “added fuel to the already caused fire,” adding: “Even though you were not a central part within the disorder, you still contributed to this very violent disorder which put members of the public and especially officers at extreme risk.”

Hussein is the 34th person to be sentenced in connection with the disorder in the summer.