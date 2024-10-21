Murder arrest after woman dies in St Andrew’s, Bristol

Officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in the St Andrew’s area of Bristol on Sunday (20 October).

Emergency services were called to a property in Cromwell Road at 6.23pm where a woman, believed to be aged in her late teens, was pronounced deceased.

While formal identification has yet to be completed, her next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them. A forensic post-mortem examination will take place to determine her cause of death.

The boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

An investigation has been launched by our Major Crime Investigation Team and a cordon is in place in Cromwell Road while initial enquiries are carried out.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “Tragically, a young woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this devastating time. Specialist family liaison officers are supporting them and will continue to keep them updated on our investigation. “There will be a large police presence in the area over the coming days whilst we carry out the investigation, however we do believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public. “Our neighbourhood teams will be in the area conducting reassurance patrols and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to please speak to them.”

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5224276772 to the call handler.