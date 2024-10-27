Restoration of 101 non-emergency phone line

Phone lines to our control room have been restored and calls for service are now being handled by Avon and Somerset Police staff again.

We would continue to ask people as much as possible to report any non-urgent matters online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report as opposed to calling 101 to help us manage demand.

People should continue to call 999 as they normally would – when there is an emergency, a crime is in progress or there is a danger to life.

External and internal phone lines, other than 101 and 999 calls, remain affected and out of action. Work to restore them continues.

We are grateful for the assistance of neighbouring forces this evening and your patience while we have been seeking a resolution to this issue.