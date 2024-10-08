Restraining order for man who injured parish councillor

A man has received a suspended sentence and a restraining order after pleading guilty to causing injuries to a parish councillor in Merriott.

Ian Barnes, 60, was verbally aggressive and pushed parish council chairman Iain Hall on 16 April in the Broadway area of the village.

Mr Hall hit his head on the floor after being pushed and sustained a fractured skull and bleed on the brain, requiring hospital treatment over a number of days.

Barnes was identified and arrested on the same day as the assault and subsequently charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Ian Barnes

He was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court, which was sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, on Friday 20 September.

Barnes received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, as well as a five-year restraining order. He must also pay Mr Hall £500 in compensation, carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work and complete a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 30 days.