Serving police officer charged with child sex offences following investigation

A serving police officer has been charged with a number of offences under the Sexual Offences Act.

Thomas Kettleborough, 35, an Inspector based at Police Headquarters, was arrested in July 2023 on suspicion of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence. He was interviewed and released on conditional bail. He was suspended following his arrest.

His arrest was part of a proactive police operation led by the Online Investigations Team at the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). This team works alongside a national network of officers tackling offences online, including child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Following further enquiries, he was arrested on suspicion of further offences on 19 March.

The case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the following charges:

Arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence

Attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child

Attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity

Five counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child

Four counts of making an indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child

Assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

He is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (23 October 2024).

We’d like to reassure the public that we take all allegations extremely seriously and a full criminal investigation was swiftly initiated from the outset. Our Professional Standards Department are carrying out a separate investigation into potential breaches of standards of professional behaviour – this is an internal process separate to the criminal investigation.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal proceedings, we’re unable to go into more specific detail of the allegations at this stage.

Thomas Kettleborough was involved with two voluntary organisations, the Royal Marine Cadets and the Royal Lifesaving Society UK. Following his arrest, we ensured all safeguarding measures were in place. None of the offences he is charged with relate to his voluntary roles.

Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: “We know the public’s trust and confidence in policing nationally remains fragile and we have a shared desire to increase the confidence the public have in us. We will continue to take decisive action and be clear about what behaviours and standards we expect from our people. Where these standards are not met, we’ll take swift and robust action.

“Where there is an allegation of a criminal offence being committed, a thorough investigation will always be carried out and where there is sufficient evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service will be asked to consider criminal charges.

“Throughout this investigation we’ve worked closely with the voluntary organisations this officer was involved with, as well as with the Local Authority Designated Officer, to ensure any safeguarding measures were prioritised.

“It’s important to reiterate the vast majority of our officers and staff dedicate themselves to public service and to keeping our communities safe.”

If you have any relevant information and want to speak to specialist officers directly about this case, you can contact us online here: Contact us | Avon and Somerset Police and please use the reference number 5224157243. If you’re not able to contact us online, please call 101 and use the same reference number.