On Tuesday 22 October, we ran a joint operation with our rural crime and roads policing colleagues from Devon and Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

High visibility patrols, static stops and reassurance visits to rural businesses and farms were conducted in the area west of Bristol to the Wiltshire border.

More than 30 vehicles were stopped and checked for correct identification

10 farms and rural businesses were visited

Crime prevention advice was provided to rural and farming communities



The National Rural Crime Team also supported the operation and successfully recovered a quadbike in Surrey that was stolen from Wiltshire.

The theft of agricultural machinery, equipment and vehicles not only has a significant financial impact on rural and farming communities, but it can also leave a severe psychological impact.

Inspector Dan Ashfield, Rural Crime Team, said:

“Increasingly we are seeing these crimes committed by Organised Crime Groups who travel across borders. Partnership working with our neighbouring police services is crucial to tackling this and keeping our rural communities safe.

“This operation is just one example of an ongoing collaboration between the five police services in the South West. We will continue to share intelligence and resource, making it harder for criminals to operate across the region.

“We also know that under reporting of rural crime still happens. If you have been impacted, or if you have information which may help us, please get in touch.”

To report a crime, please visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report or call 101.