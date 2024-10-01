Teenager sentenced for role in Bristol disorder

A 15-year-old who pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker following the disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August has been sentenced.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was given a 12-month intensive referral order when he appeared at Bristol Youth Court earlier today (1 October).

The court heard he had been “a constant participant” of the “violent mob” on that day and had thrown objects towards police officers and members of the public while wearing a balaclava. Footage also showed him kicking a police officer.

The order will require him to work with the youth justice service and a programme of rehabilitation and education work.

He is the 25th person to be sentenced for their involvement in the August disorder. A total of 52 people have been arrested and 43 have been charged in the subsequent investigation.