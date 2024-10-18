Thief sentenced for stealing bleed kit in Bristol

A thief has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing a bleed kit in Bristol.

Ryan Horler received a suspended sentence when he appeared in court this week charged with stealing the lifesaving equipment from Frogmore Street on Sunday 11 August.

The 42-year-old, from Hartcliffe, was also charged with theft of a bike on 19 May and eight counts of theft from shops between 5 July and 21 September.

Horler appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Wednesday 25 September, where he pleaded guilty to all 10 offences.

He was sentenced at the same court on Tuesday 15 October, where he received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must also adhere to a curfew for eight weeks and pay £125 compensation.

The bleed kit was installed following a partnership between Avon and Somerset Police, HeartSafe UK and NHS England South and are available 24/7.

It is one of more than 350 across the region installed by the Avon and Somerset Bleed Kit Partnership.

The kits, which are housed in unlocked cabinets, can be used by non-trained members of the public to stop catastrophic bleeding before an ambulance or emergency service can arrive at the scene.

The stolen kit was replaced within an hour of the theft being reported.