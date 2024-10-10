Trio jailed for Weston-super-Mare drug offences

Three people who were leading figures in the supply of drugs in Weston-super-Mare have been jailed for a total of more than 17 years.

The two men and one woman, all from the town, used the encrypted messaging network EncroChat to bring 27kg of cocaine and cannabis into the town over a three-month period.

Messages obtained by police showed Fraser McLeish, Kieran Smith and Samantha Haskins, organising the collection and distribution of 7kg of cocaine and 20kg of cannabis between April and June 2020.

Evidence was also uncovered of the group making payments totalling more than £350,000 and discussing the supply of drugs across the town.

Packages and cash seized following the arrests

Smith collected and supplied the drugs before handing the money he collected to McLeish who stored it at his home and used it to pay couriers. Haskins also stored and prepared drugs at her home.

Haskins and McLeish were both arrested in June 2021 and 5kg of cocaine was recovered from Haskins’ address in a subsequent search. Evidence was also found of cocaine with a total street value of up to £1.3m having passed through her home.

The arrest of Fraser McLeish in June 2021

Smith was arrested in January 2022.

They were all charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine). McLeish was also charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs (cannabis) and conspiracy to transfer criminal property, while Smith was charged with conspiracy to transfer criminal property, and Haskins was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine) and possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

All three pleaded guilty to these offences. Haskins was sentenced in August and McLeish and Smith were sentenced on Tuesday (8 October).

McLeish was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine) in June.

The trio received the following sentences:

McLeish, 37, of Mendip Rise – three years

Smith, 37, of Ullswater Close – eight years and four months

Haskins, 39, of Worlebury Hill Road – five years and 10 months