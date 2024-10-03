Two arrests have been made after officers stopping a vehicle in Bristol found a suspected firearm, a quantity of drugs and cash.

Officers safely stopped a black BMW car, at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday 2 October on Bond Street.

The car, which was later found to have been stolen, was seized, along with a number of other items, including a quantity of cash, suspected class A and B drugs, and a suspected viable firearm.

Both men, who are in their 20s, remain in custody as investigations continue.