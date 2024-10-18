Two men charged after significant quantity of illegal drugs seized

Two men are due to appear in court after a significant amount of class A and B drugs were seized during a proactive police operation.

Robert Evans, 58, of Heywood Terrace, Pill, and Parmajit Atwal, 41, of Springvale Avenue, Walsall are due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today.

The charges follow an operation on Wednesday (October 16) in which a significant quantity of class A and B drugs were located and seized from a van stored at a farm in Flax Bourton and from within a van, which was stopped by officers on the M4 near Brentford.

Evans has been charged with the following offences:

Possession with intent to supply MDMA (class A)

Possession with intent to supply ketamine (class B)

Possession with intent to supply amphetamine (class B)

Possession with intent to supply cannabis (class B)

Being concerned in the supply of cannabis

Atwal has been charged with: