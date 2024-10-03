Two men sentenced after Bristol disorder

Two men have been sentenced today for their involvement in the disorder in Bristol in August.

Joshua Sarkozi, 25, of Shirehampton, earlier admitted violent disorder and at Bristol Crown Court today was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

Footage captured on the day shows Sarkozi throwing objects towards members of the public in Castle Park.

Footage of Joshua Sarkozi

Damien Williams, 39, of Knowle, had pleaded guilty to a Section 4 public order offence after he was verbally abusive towards police officers and received a 16-week suspended sentence at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

Twenty-seven people have now been sentenced for their involvement in the disorder on Saturday 3 August.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “Our work to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the disgraceful scenes in Bristol on that day continues. “We have made it clear that we will not tolerate the sort of criminality we saw and more people will be sentenced over the coming weeks.”

A total of 52 people have been arrested and 43 have been charged in the subsequent investigation into August’s disorder.